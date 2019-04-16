Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crown (CCK) to Sell

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings projects first-quarter 2019 earnings per share between $1.00 and $1.10. The company’s results will be hurt by negative impact of foreign currency translation. Going forward, it also expects to incur additional restructuring charges related to its plant closures. The company will also bear the brunt of fluctuations in the price of raw materials due to tariffs. High level of indebtedness and substantial competition also remain matter of concerns.”

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. 24,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,509. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Crown had a return on equity of 57.46% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $6,902,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,155,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.