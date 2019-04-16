Zacks: First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $39.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on FBMS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Bancshares by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Bancshares by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in First Bancshares by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Bancshares by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.30. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.61%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

