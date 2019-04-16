Zacks: First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $39.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several brokerages have commented on FBMS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
First Bancshares stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.30. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.61%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
