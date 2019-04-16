Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS)

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. 588,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,353. The stock has a market cap of $359.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

