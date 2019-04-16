Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). U.S. Silica reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of SLCA opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.42. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 41.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,396,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

