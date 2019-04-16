Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 27.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

HBCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

In other Home Bancorp news, CEO John W. Bordelon sold 1,054 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $37,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,837 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $738,077. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 319,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

