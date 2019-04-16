Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis Inc (PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to report sales of $658.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.14 million and the lowest is $614.94 million. Prologis reported sales of $560.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.77. 3,371,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,026,000 after buying an additional 9,255,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,275,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prologis by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,003,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,934,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

