Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Ltd (HUD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Hudson posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.85 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hudson by 7,587.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,246,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,769,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 2,124.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 585,716 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hudson by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,250,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 380,392 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson stock remained flat at $$15.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

