Zacks: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA) Given $20.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 244 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RKDA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $91,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 920.77% and a negative return on equity of 233.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

