Zacks: Analysts Set $77.30 Target Price for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the twelve brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 1.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $77.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ LNG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,547. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

