Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.13). Noble Energy posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NBL traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 3,580,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,285. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

