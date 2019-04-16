Zacks: Analysts Expect CDW (CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. CDW reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

CDW traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,359. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a 12 month low of $69.97 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

In other news, Director Steven W. Alesio sold 14,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,248,418.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,463.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $894,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,939.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,827 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,036. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,563,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 310,352 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,083,000 after buying an additional 154,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CDW by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,687,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 918,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

