Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $126,946.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,446.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,318.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,264 shares of company stock valued at $956,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

