Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $3.14. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $10.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $12.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares in the company, valued at $951,616.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $343,668.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.21. 336,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $187.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.