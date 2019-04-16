Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ship Finance International reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.35 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ship Finance International in a report on Thursday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ship Finance International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ship Finance International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.40. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

