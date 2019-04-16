Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Corp (MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Materion posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,258.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $276,579.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $276,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Materion by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Materion has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $65.10.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

