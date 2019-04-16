Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.45. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.58%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,574,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,883,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $89,605.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,526 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,676,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,470,000 after purchasing an additional 587,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,824,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

