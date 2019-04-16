Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $73.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the lowest is $70.88 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $74.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $325.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.68 million to $334.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $327.79 million, with estimates ranging from $314.64 million to $340.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CLDT opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

