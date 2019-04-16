Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Holdings Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. 206,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $102.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $155,990.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,824 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

