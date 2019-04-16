XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.92. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and a one year high of GBX 3,780 ($49.39).

Get XP Power alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “XP Power Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 17 (XPP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/xp-power-ltd-declares-dividend-of-gbx-17-xpp.html.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; and high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.