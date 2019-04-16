XP Power Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 17 (XPP)

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of XPP opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.92. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and a one year high of GBX 3,780 ($49.39).
Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; and high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.
