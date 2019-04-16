XinFin Network Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $153,451.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.63 or 0.04013760 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000509 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019825 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,724,556 tokens. XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

