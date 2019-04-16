Xencor (XNCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Xencor to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $164,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Xencor by 49.2% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 105.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

