WP Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 44.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,324,000 after buying an additional 561,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 195.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 266,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 38.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

