Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Winnebago’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis. The company’s agreement to repurchase default vehicles at a reduced price from dealers will escalate expenses. Further, rising input costs hurt Winnebago’s margins at the Towable segment. In the coming quarters, prices might increase, thus, pressurizing the company’s profit. Also, high selling general & administrative (SG&A) expenses are concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WGO. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of WGO opened at $35.00 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.05 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

In related news, CFO Bryan L. Hughes acquired 2,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,539.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,500 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $102,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,226.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,275,000 after buying an additional 102,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,983,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,642,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,344,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 492,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 626,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

