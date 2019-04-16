Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 457,592 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 876,244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on WWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of WWR opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

