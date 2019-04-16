Western Digital (WDC) Upgraded to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Longbow Research currently has $65.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Western Digital by 57.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

