Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $17.11.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.