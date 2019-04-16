Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

