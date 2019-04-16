Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,844.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Societe Generale began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.02.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total value of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

