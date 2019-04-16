Wells Fargo & Co Raises Coty (COTY) Price Target to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Coty’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,881,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,265,000 after buying an additional 9,045,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,578,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after buying an additional 2,759,305 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its position in Coty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 6,750,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after buying an additional 913,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Coty by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,410,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after buying an additional 2,946,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

