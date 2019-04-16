Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,434,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,338,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,588,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,934,000 after buying an additional 121,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,838,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after buying an additional 206,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $127.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

