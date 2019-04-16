Weatherstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,355,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,322,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,743,000 after purchasing an additional 803,087 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,889,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,191,000 after purchasing an additional 357,612 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.15. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 12-month low of $1,994.28 and a 12-month high of $2,480.00.
