WAX (WAX) Price Hits $0.0803 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, WAX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $75.71 million and $638,733.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Radar Relay, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00383398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.01104147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00212867 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,732,361 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bibox, Huobi and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

