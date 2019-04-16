Waves Price Tops $2.63 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Waves has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $263.13 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00051866 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, COSS, Coinrail and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00148616 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00031319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00051467 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Exrates, Indodax, Coinrail, COSS, Kuna, Exmo, Binance, Coinbe, HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui, Tidex, OKEx, Bitbns, BCEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

