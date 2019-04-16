Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter.
WSO.B opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.93.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
