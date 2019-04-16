Washington Federal (WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 30.16%.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

