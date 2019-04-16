Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

NYSE:HCC opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.22. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 92.83% and a net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $360.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $991,121.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,907.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

