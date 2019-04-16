W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,841 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.67 to $58.67 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $49.33 to $48.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

