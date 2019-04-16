Volvo (VOLV-B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a SEK 112 target price on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 160 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC set a SEK 170 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volvo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 158.73.

Get Volvo alerts:

Shares of STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 146.50 on Friday. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.