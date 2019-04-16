Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) Holdings Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vitamin Shoppe were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 645.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 199,688 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 529,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,338,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 136,203 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSI opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $248.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSI. Barclays raised Vitamin Shoppe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Vitamin Shoppe Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

