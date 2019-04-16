Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have commented on VTGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.30. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.