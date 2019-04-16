Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,731,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,731,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,700,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market cap of $812.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $119.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/virtus-investment-partners-inc-vrts-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.