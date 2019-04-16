Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,666,752,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,773,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,150,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,708,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,426 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in UBS Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,596,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UBS opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

