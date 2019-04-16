Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN (NASDAQ:DGLD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 6.34% of CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN by 193.9% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN alerts:

NASDAQ DGLD opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $60.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 2,760 Shares of CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN (DGLD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/virtu-financial-llc-acquires-2760-shares-of-cs-velocityshare-3x-inverse-gold-etn-dgld.html.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN (NASDAQ:DGLD).

Receive News & Ratings for CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS VELOCITYSHARE 3X INVERSE GOLD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.