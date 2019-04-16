Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 2,307 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,266,000 after purchasing an additional 205,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 77.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 123,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Buys 2,307 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/villere-st-denis-j-co-llc-buys-2307-shares-of-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.