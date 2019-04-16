Viewray Inc (VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Viewray by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.28. Viewray has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.