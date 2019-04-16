VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CSF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 7,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,908. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/victoryshares-us-discovery-enhanced-volatility-wtd-etf-csf-announces-dividend-increase-0-09-per-share.html.

