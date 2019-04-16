Vice Industry Token Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded up 210.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the dollar. Vice Industry Token has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00379169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.01061170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00209352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

