Vical Incorporated (VICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Vical posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vical will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vical.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Vical had a negative net margin of 1,002.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Ifs Securities lowered shares of Vical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vical in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vical by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vical by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICL opened at $1.17 on Friday. Vical has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

