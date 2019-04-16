Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $12.95 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00010767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Coinroom and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $625,162.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.01562515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002854 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,136,461 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

