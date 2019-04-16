Vesuvius (VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Vesuvius to a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC raised Vesuvius to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 686.67 ($8.97).

VSVS stock opened at GBX 637.92 ($8.34) on Monday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Analysts expect that Vesuvius will post 4866.9998396707 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 60,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01), for a total value of £371,655.77 ($485,634.09).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

