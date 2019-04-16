Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Versum Materials in a report issued on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of VSM opened at $51.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.11. Versum Materials has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.69 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 2,706.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,206,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,163,813 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

